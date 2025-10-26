Saqr Ghobash to lead Federal National Council delegation to Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), will lead an official delegation to the Republic of Azerbaijan from 28th to 31st October to attend the international parliamentary conference celebrating the 30th anniversary of the adoption of Azerbaijan’s Constitution.

The conference is being hosted by the National Assembly of Azerbaijan at the invitation of its Speaker, Sahiba Gafarova.

The visit underscores the UAE’s commitment to strengthening parliamentary cooperation with Azerbaijan, expanding channels of dialogue, and exchanging expertise in legislative and constitutional affairs. It also reflects the FNC’s broader efforts to promote constructive partnerships and coordinated positions on issues of shared interest.

During the visit, the FNC delegation will hold bilateral meetings with senior Azerbaijani officials to explore ways to further develop parliamentary and institutional cooperation. The discussions will reflect the strength of the long-standing partnership between the UAE and Azerbaijan, supported by the leadership of both friendly nations.