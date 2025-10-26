Ruwad trains 461 entrepreneurs, funds 7 new projects

SHARJAH, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The quarterly report of the Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurial Projects (Ruwad), affiliated with the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), revealed that seven new entrepreneurial projects were financed through direct funding in the third quarter of 2025, with a total value of AED1.19 million.

The Foundation also expanded its membership by 135 new projects, renewed 108 memberships for the second and third years, and extended 52 for the fourth and fifth years. Thirty projects secured contracts with government entities worth AED1.57 million, while 461 entrepreneurs benefited from 21 training programmes and workshops held between July and September 2025.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of SEDD, said Sharjah’s entrepreneurial environment continues to grow and diversify, reflecting the determination of Emirati youth to capitalise on opportunities offered by the emirate’s economic ecosystem. He praised Ruwad’s role in fostering innovative and productive national talent capable of contributing to the local economy and enhancing the competitiveness of their projects.

He added that Ruwad’s initiatives help national projects expand, generate quality job opportunities, and support sustainable development, in line with Sharjah’s policies and economic incentives.

Fatima Al Ali, Acting Director of Ruwad, said the Foundation continues to develop its financing, advisory, and training services to strengthen youth participation in shaping the national economy. “We are witnessing tangible growth across all our services and an increase in the number and value of government contracts,” she said.

According to Al Ali, of the new projects joining Ruwad, 67 were in the commercial sector (50 percent), 66 in the professional sector (49 percent), and two in the industrial sector (1 percent). Male entrepreneurs accounted for 64 percent of new memberships, while female entrepreneurs made up 35 percent.

Since the beginning of 2025, 372 new projects have joined Ruwad’s membership network. Membership renewals reached 293 projects, exempted from all government fees, while 143 projects extended their membership for the fourth and fifth years, benefiting from a 50 percent fee exemption.

The cumulative total of funded projects reached 16, valued at AED3.86 million, including 14 projects under direct financing and two through indirect financing with Sharjah Islamic Bank. The Project Financing Committee held two meetings during Q3 to review applications, while 45 advisory services and 97 field visits were conducted, bringing the annual totals to 114 consultations and 231 visits.

Amina Mohammed, Director of the Training, Research and Events Department, said 21 training programmes benefited 461 entrepreneurs during the third quarter, with a total of 105 training hours. Since January 2025, 45 training and professional programmes have been held, benefiting 1,121 entrepreneurs across 292 hours.

She noted that training focused on small business management, financial skills, taxation, and entrepreneurship development. In addition, 30 projects won government contracts worth AED1.57 million through 35 local entities, bringing total government procurement for the year to AED5 million.

Ruwad also enhanced its visibility through social media and marketing campaigns and participated in several national initiatives, including The UAE: The Entrepreneur Capital of the World campaign launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as entrepreneurship forums and exhibitions aimed at empowering SMEs and youth entrepreneurs.