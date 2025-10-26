Burjeel Cancer Institute marks Pink Month celebrating breast cancer survivors

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI), located at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a special event celebrating survivors and raising awareness about early detection, resilience, and recovery.

The event was attended by representatives from several government entities, including the Presidential Office, Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, and Department of Finance, along with survivors, patients, families, and members of the medical community.

Throughout the event, BCI specialists conducted awareness sessions covering early detection, modern diagnostic tools, treatment advances, and the role of reconstructive surgery in supporting patients’ confidence and psychological recovery. Survivors shared personal stories of hope and determination, offering inspiration to those undergoing treatment. An accompanying exhibition highlighted nutrition, rehabilitation, psychiatry, and integrative medicine, while a dedicated corner provided free medical consultations on breast health.

Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of BCI, said breast cancer remains one of the most common yet highly treatable cancers in the UAE. “Thanks to the nation’s advanced healthcare system and world-class expertise, recovery rates are among the highest globally,” he said. “This event showcases real stories of strength and recovery, reminding us that awareness and early screening are the first lines of defence. At Burjeel Cancer Institute, we are committed to providing world-class, compassionate care and supporting every patient with dignity and empathy.”

Dr. Ibrahim Abu Gheida, Medical Director of BCI, said the event aims to encourage women to undergo regular screenings. “Early detection remains the cornerstone of successful treatment,” he said. “Psychological and social support are equally vital in empowering patients to face their journey with confidence and hope.”

The event forms part of BCI’s ongoing efforts to promote preventive healthcare, advance community awareness, and foster a culture of early detection in line with the UAE’s national health objectives to build a healthier and more informed society.