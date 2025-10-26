First edition of UAE Burns Awareness Week kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The first edition of UAE Burns Awareness Week launched today in Abu Dhabi under the slogan “Together for Nation Readiness.”

The five-day national event aims to enhance prevention, training, and research to advance the country’s burn care system, improve the readiness of healthcare institutions, and raise the efficiency of specialised medical personnel through a unified, internationally accredited training methodology.

Organised by the Emirates Burns Council — an initiative of the UAE National Program for Medical Readiness and Response (Jaheziya) — and the National Academy for Burns, the event features the participation of UAE Burns Ambassadors, UAE Medical Reserve Teams, and the Abu Dhabi Volunteer Medical Team. The programme includes an extensive exhibition with ten training booths offering hands-on first aid demonstrations and awareness sessions on workplace and home burn prevention.

Dr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajami, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, President of UAE Doctors, and CEO of Jaheziya, said the week aims to strengthen national preparedness and foster innovation in community awareness. “This initiative helps increase understanding of burn causes and the best prevention and treatment methods,” he said. “It includes national conferences on burn medicine and surgery, the launch of the first mobile burns awareness centre, and accredited training programmes for healthcare professionals in public and private hospitals.”

He added that the event will also introduce the UAE Burns Award to honour institutions and individuals contributing to burn prevention, diagnosis, treatment, training, and research. “UAE Burns Awareness Week is a collaborative platform uniting government, private, and non-profit sectors to reduce mortality and disability caused by burns and to provide comprehensive, world-class healthcare from injury to recovery,” Al Shamry noted.

Professor Wayne George, a member of the Emirates Burns Council, said the initiative brings together all national entities involved in burn care to develop laws, frameworks, and training systems aimed at reducing burn injuries. “The Council has launched the first nationally accredited burns programme to strengthen first responders’ readiness, involving healthcare institutions, civil defence, armed forces, and police,” he said.

Dr. Jassem Al Shmeili, also a member of the Council, noted that the first edition works to unify treatment, prevention, and awareness protocols, while Dr. Issa Al Kaabi, Emergency Consultant at ADNOC, highlighted the importance of aligning these with global standards through institutional collaboration.

Al Anood Al Ajmi, Director of the UAE Volunteer and Specialised Volunteering Programme, said UAE Burns Ambassadors are focusing on raising awareness among families and children, promoting the idea that “there should be a first aider in every home.” She praised the role of volunteer teams in organising preventive campaigns and community health events.

The Emirates Burns Council continues to build national capacity in burn response by enhancing hospital readiness and training communities on first aid and prevention. Health awareness initiatives like UAE Burns Awareness Week further consolidate Abu Dhabi’s global position in burn medicine and emergency care.