Abu Dhabi Chamber Youth Business Council signs cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi School of Management

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council (ADYBC) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) to strengthen partnerships in education, business, training, and scientific research.

This agreement supports the development of entrepreneurship among youth and enhances their role in driving economic development.

As affiliates of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, the cooperation between the two entities represents an important step towards integrating academic expertise with practical experience, contributing to nurturing future leaders with competencies in business development and innovation.

This move is in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Chamber's Roadmap 2025-2028, which aims to build a new economy underpinned by flexibility, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

The signing of the agreement took place at a ceremony at the college’s headquarters. It was attended by Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; Ali Mohammad Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Chamber; and other officials and board members of the Council and the college.

The agreement seeks to establish a strategic framework for cooperation between the two parties to develop programmes and initiatives that empower young entrepreneurs through the exchange of academic and practical expertise. It also includes the organisation of training events and workshops aimed at enhancing leadership and management skills among youth.

The agreement covers collaboration in conducting specialised research and studies on youth entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystems in Abu Dhabi. It contributes to shaping effective policies that support startups and SMEs. Additionally, it includes the design of joint training programmes and research projects focusing on entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and sustainable leadership, as well as the creation of a mentorship platform that connects students and graduates with entrepreneurs, investors, and private-sector leaders to foster innovation and growth in startup ventures.

The agreement also encompasses knowledge exchange in economic, commercial, and investment areas, and collaboration in organising conferences, seminars, and youth forums. It provides development and research opportunities for ADSM students and enables them to participate in initiatives and competitions organised by the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council.

Mansour Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, said, "This agreement reflects the Council’s commitment to fostering a culture of entrepreneurship among young people and to creating an enabling environment that helps them develop their skills and transform their ideas into impactful and sustainable economic and social ventures. Our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi School of Management represents an important step towards building a qualified generation of leaders equipped with the tools of innovation and creativity, contributing effectively to the economic development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

He added, “Through this collaboration, we aim to establish advanced knowledge and training platforms that enhance youth participation in the private sector and support national efforts to empower young talent and build a diversified, knowledge-based economy.”

For his part, Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Abu Dhabi School of Management, emphasised the importance of the agreement, noting that cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council embodies the shared vision of both institutions in nurturing young human capital and enabling them to lead the future.

Dr. Kamali said, “At the Abu Dhabi School of Management, we believe that youth are the cornerstone of development and the architects of the future. This agreement serves as an inspiring model of collaboration between academic institutions and economic entities. It provides our students and graduates with access to the Youth Council’s expertise and pioneering initiatives, allowing them to directly engage with the business community and gain leadership and management skills in a practical environment. This partnership will help develop educational initiatives and research projects focusing on innovation and entrepreneurship, supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a sustainable economy led by an aware and capable generation of young leaders.”

The signing of this agreement falls within the ongoing efforts of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, represented by the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, to strengthen partnerships between academic institutions and the private sector. It seeks to build an integrated ecosystem that supports the development of talent and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for entrepreneurship, education, and innovation.