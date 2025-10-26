InfraX, Huawei formalise strategic alliance to modernise utility networks

DUBAI, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei, a global leader in ICT infrastructure and smart devices.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the modernisation of Dubai’s utility networks, enhance energy distribution efficiency, and support the UAE’s vision for a sustainable, digitally empowered future.

The partnership was signed between Rashid Alahmedi, COO of InfraX, and Alex Zhang, MD for Huawei UAE Enterprise Business Group.

InfraX, which holds a special-purpose IoT license enabling the commercialisation of IoT networks and services in the UAE, continues to be at the forefront of enabling secure, resilient communication systems that power the UAE’s essential infrastructure.

Huawei, with its global expertise in 5G, AI, and intelligent network solutions, brings cutting-edge technologies that align with InfraX’s mission to deliver innovation and reliability to DEWA and the wider energy ecosystem.

Rashid Alahmedi, COO of InfraX, said, “Partnerships like this are essential to accelerating our journey toward a digital and sustainable future. Working alongside Huawei allows us to harness advanced communication technologies that enhance energy distribution, boost operational efficiency, and align directly with Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050. Together, we aim to redefine how utilities operate in the digital age, with sustainability, security, and innovation at the core.”

Through this partnership, InfraX and Huawei will explore opportunities to develop mission-critical network solutions that ensure ultra-reliable, secure, and low-latency communications across DEWA’s utility operations. The collaboration will also focus on automation, grid modernisation, and digital transformation to improve operational efficiency and support sustainable energy management.

Alex Zhang, MD for Huawei UAE Enterprise Business Group, added, “We are pleased to partner with InfraX to build a smarter, greener, and more connected future. Huawei’s mission-critical network and intelligent energy solutions will support the UAE’s transformation into a global model for sustainability and digital excellence. This partnership represents a shared commitment to innovation that empowers utilities and enterprises across the UAE.”

This collaboration will empower DEWA and other enterprises across the UAE to benefit from next-generation connectivity, data intelligence, and automation solutions that are vital to driving sustainability and operational excellence.