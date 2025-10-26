Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince: Fifteen years of comprehensive progress under wise leadership of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, said that the 15th anniversary of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, assuming leadership of the emirate, marks a proud national occasion celebrating remarkable achievements and far-reaching transformations across all sectors.

In a statement on the occasion, the Crown Prince said the past years have embodied the wise leadership of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who placed people at the heart of his priorities within a comprehensive developmental vision focused on empowering citizens, ensuring community well-being, and strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness both nationally and globally.

He added that over the past fifteen years, Ras Al Khaimah has witnessed unprecedented economic, urban and investment growth, consolidating its position as one of the key emirates supporting the UAE’s journey of union under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Concluding his statement, the Crown Prince extended his highest congratulations and gratitude to Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, praying to Almighty Allah to bless him with continued health and long life, and to grant success to his dedicated efforts in further advancing the emirate’s path of development and prosperity.