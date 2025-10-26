Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception of Abdulaziz and Abdulla, sons of Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, for the marriage of his sons, Abdulaziz and Abdulla, to the daughter of Najeeb Ibrahim Al Zarouni and the daughter of Sameer Meer Abdulaziz Al Khoury, respectively.

Attending the reception at Erth Ballroom in Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated the newlyweds and their families and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

The wedding reception was attended by H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; and Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

The reception, featuring performances of Emirati folk arts and traditional chants, was also attended by officials, relatives of the newlyweds, guests and well-wishers.