Brazil’s Dern becomes first woman to win UFC title in Abu Dhabi, Middle East

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Brazil’s Mackenzie Dern captured the strawweight title to become the first woman ever to win a UFC championship in Abu Dhabi and the Middle East after defeating compatriot Virna Jandiroba during UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane at Etihad Arena, part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

In the main event, the heavyweight title bout between champion Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke in the first round, which left Aspinall unable to continue in his first title defence.

In other main-card fights, bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov delivered a dominant performance to defeat Mario Bautista by unanimous decision, moving a step closer to a title shot.

Alexander Volkov secured a hard-fought victory over Jailton Almeida after three rounds in a split decision in the heavyweight division. Russian fighter Azamat Murzakanov knocked out Aleksandar Rakic with a powerful right hand at 3:11 of the first round.

Egypt’s Hamdy Abdelwahab impressed the crowd with a strong showing, defeating Chris Barnett in a heavyweight contest by unanimous decision.

Quillan Salkeld earned the “Performance of the Night” bonus for a spectacular head-kick knockout against Nasrat Haqparast. The second performance bonus went to Walter Walker, who made history by recording his fourth consecutive win via foot lock submission, this time against Louie Sutherland.

The “Fight of the Night” award went to Ludovit Klein and Mateusz Rebecki after an exhausting three-round battle that left both fighters visibly battered — Rebecki bloodied and Klein struggling to stand due to an ankle injury — before Klein ultimately claimed the victory.