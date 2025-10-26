Fujairah CP attends launch of 2nd Fujairah Children's Book Fair

FUJAIRAH, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasised the importance of reading in shaping individuals’ awareness and advancing societies. H.H. highlighted the need to promote and elevate thought and knowledge, especially among the promising generations of children and youth, to achieve prosperity and progress.

This came during H.H.'s attendance at the opening of the second edition of the Fujairah Children’s Book Fair, held at the Dibba Exhibition Centre under the slogan “One Community… Many Stories.”

H.H. pointed out the priority adopted by the Government of Fujairah in spreading the values of knowledge and fostering a love for reading within society, making it a way of life. This is in line with the directives and support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, to promote all cultural initiatives, in recognition of their role in elevating individual awareness and supporting the country’s vision in this field.

In his opening speech at the exhibition, Nasser Mohammed Al Yamahi, Deputy Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Fujairah Children’s Book Fair, said: “This year, we were keen to expand participation by selecting 52 publishing houses from eight countries, including the United Kingdom, which is participating for the first time.

We are offering a rich collection of books and activities that enrich the educational and cultural experience of children. The exhibition also organizes specialized workshops aimed at developing the skills of children and youth, nurturing their imagination, and encouraging them to express themselves creatively. We firmly believe that creativity is not limited to adults—it begins in childhood, where talent is nurtured, and the features of the future are shaped.”

The event is organised by the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah in collaboration with the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority from October 26 to November 2.

This year, 52 publishing houses from eight countries — Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar , will participate. The UK joins for the first time as the only non-Arab country, adding an important international aspect to this cultural event for children.

The programme will also include literary events, workshops, and sessions featuring conversations with authors.