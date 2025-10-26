APEC 2025 to discuss global economic priorities, AI, digital economy, clean energy, green finance, circular economY

GYEONGJU, Republic of Korea,26th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC 2025) Forum will commence tomorrow, Monday, 27 October, in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea, under the overarching theme “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper.”

The event, which will run until 1 November 2025, will witness the participation of leaders and delegations from 21 member economies, alongside senior chief executives and decision-makers from the economic, technology, and energy sectors worldwide.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to open this year’s edition of the forum, one of the world’s foremost economic gatherings that brings together both public and private sectors to shape the future of the global economy.

This year’s program will spotlight key global economic priorities, including artificial intelligence and the digital economy, supply-chain security, clean energy and carbon neutrality, green finance and the circular economy, biotechnology, and cross-border trade.

Sessions will also explore cutting-edge topics such as bioeconomy, health technology, and human capacity building in the AI era, featuring insights from leading international experts.

