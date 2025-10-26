Noura Al Kaabi Joins Indian community in celebrating cultural, civilisational heritage in UAE

DUBAI, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates celebrated the Indian community through a major public event held at Zabeel Park in Dubai, attended by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and A. Amarnath, Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of India to the United Arab Emirates, along with a number of officials, diplomats, business leaders, and prominent members of the Indian community in the country.

Organised by “Emirates Loves India”, the event drew a large audience of more than 100,000 people, making it the largest celebration of its kind in the United Arab Emirates. The event highlighted the creativity, diversity, and talent of the Indian community in the UAE. The programme featured an array of musical and folkloric performances, traditional fashion, handicrafts, and popular Indian cuisine — creating a festive atmosphere that reflected the strong bonds of friendship and cultural harmony between the Emirati and Indian peoples.

Noura Al Kaabi said: “We come together to celebrate a friendship that has stood strong for centuries, a relationship built on trust, respect, and shared aspirations. The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India are connected not only by geography but by deep human and cultural ties that continue to shape our story today.”

Al Kaabi added: “Every great friendship is built on understanding and shared experience. Tonight, we celebrate one of the world’s most enduring friendships, a bond that continues to inspire cooperation and mutual trust between our countries. Our connection reaches back through time. For generations, traders, craftsmen, and dreamers crossed the waters between the Gulf and the Indian subcontinent, carrying with them not only goods but ideas, traditions, and hopes. These exchanges created a shared cultural rhythm that still resonates across our societies today.”

The event offered visitors a chance to experience authentic Indian traditions, including a variety of food stalls featuring popular Indian dishes, a handicraft exhibition, and numerous family-oriented activities. The rich programme also included musical and dance performances, live shows for children, and artistic displays, creating a vibrant cultural celebration that showcased the depth and diversity of Indian heritage.

The event’s successful organisation and the high turnout reflect the UAE’s commitment to fostering friendship, mutual respect, and appreciation among diverse cultures and communities. Hosting the event for the second consecutive year highlights the UAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties with all nations and to celebrate the traditions of its multicultural society.

The celebration included a ceremony recognising leading members of the Indian community who have made outstanding contributions in various fields and have exemplified excellence and success in the UAE.

Al Kaabi honoured the awardees, including Dr. Vasu Shroff, Chairman of Regal Group, Ram Pancholia, Treasurer of Indian High School & Chairman of Shri Krishna Temple, Dr. Sanjay Paithankar, Founder of Right Health Clinic, Dr. Romit Purohit, Founding member of Doctors of Indian Origins, Abdullah Poyil, Managing Director of Al Madina Group, Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, Founder of West Zone Group, Jasbir Bassi, Founder of Car Fare Group, L.T. Pagarani, Chairman of Choithrams, Tariq Chauhan, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of EFS Facilities Services Group, Kinana Muder Jamaluddin, Ambassador of the Bohra Community, Rohit Gupta, CEO of KG International, Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, Eugene Mayne, Founder and CEO of Tristar Group, and Ayesha Khan, Founder of Food “ATM”.

The UAE and India share a long-standing friendship rooted in deep historical and cultural ties. This relationship was formalised with the signing of the Cultural Agreement between the two countries in January 1975, and took a major step forward in January 2017 with the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries, signed in February 2022 and implemented in May 2022, has significantly enhanced trade and investment cooperation. Non-oil bilateral trade reached USD 37.6 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a 33.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The Indian community remains an integral part of the UAE’s social fabric, contributing to the nation’s economic, cultural, and social progress, and further deepening the strong partnership between the two countries.