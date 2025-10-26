Fifa Laopakdee becomes first Thai to win Asia Pacific Amateur Championship

DUBAI, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) – Thai golfer Fifa Laopakdee was crowned the champion of the 16th Asia-Pacific Amateur Golf Championship, which concluded today at the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai. He secured the victory after a tournament that ran from October 23-26, 2025, and he earns a spot in the next Masters Tournament.

Laopakdee, 20, became the first player from Thailand to win the championship that began in 2010.

Laopakdee rallied from a six-shot deficit with a 4-under 68 and beat 16-year-old Taisei Nagasaki of Japan on the third playoff to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur, sending him to the Masters and the Open Championship next year.