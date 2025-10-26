Breast Imaging 1st Annual Meeting in Dubai showcases AI innovations, advances in early breast cancer detection

DUBAI, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Breast Imaging 1st Annual Meeting 2025, held in Dubai under the theme “Highlighting Current Practice and a New Era in Breast Cancer Screening”, brought together leading experts to present the latest global innovations and technologies in early breast cancer diagnosis.

The event was attended by prominent figures in the healthcare sector, including Guest of Honour Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society and CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute; and Dr. Omar Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Dubai Hospital at Dubai Health, along with Dr. Taleb Mohammed Al Mansoori, President Radiological Society of Emirates (RSE)

Dr. Abdulla Al Remeithi and Vice President Radiology Society of Emirates (RSE); Dr. Usama Mohammed Al Bastaki, General Secretory of Radiological Society of Emirates (RSE) and Head of Medical Imaging at Dubai Health; & Dr. Rashid Al Sharhan, Cultural Committee Chairperson of Radiological Society of Emirates (RSE).

The meeting also welcomed specialists in radiology, breast surgery, oncology, pathology and breast imaging technologists.

Discussions focused on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into mammography and ultrasound systems. Experts highlighted that AI serves as a supportive tool for physicians, enhancing the ability to distinguish between benign and malignant lesions and significantly reducing recall and unnecessary biopsies. AI is also used as a “second reader” of radiology reports to ensure maximum accuracy.

Sessions spotlighted major advancements in mammography systems, which have evolved beyond standard imaging to include 3D Tomosynthesis and Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (CEM) — both of which have proven highly effective in detecting abnormalities, particularly among dense breasts and high-risk groups.

Workshops demonstrated state-of-the-art biopsy techniques, including Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB), which not only improves diagnostic precision but also therapeutically remove small tumors entirely, potentially eliminating the need for surgery. These methods are also crucial in evaluating “undetermined lesions” that may pose future malignancy risks.

Dr. Nehad Kazim Al Bastaki, Chair of the Breast Imaging Annual Meeting, President of the Emirates Breast Imaging Society (EBI), and Senior Consultant in Interventional Breast Radiology, said: “The event is organised under the newly appointed board of Emirates Breast Imaging Club, led by Emirati professionals in collaboration with outstanding colleague expertise across the UAE,

united by a shared vision of excellence in breast imaging and intervention.

Our goal is to highlight the vital role of the breast imagers in early detection of breast cancer, and to address real-world challenges in this field. This conference provides the ideal platform to discuss and find the latest practical solutions.”

She added: “This inaugural edition was designed as an intensive one-day event to gauge the engagement of the medical community, and the outcome exceeded our expectations. The conference featured expert lectures, scientific research, posters panel discussion and hands-on workshops on modern biopsy techniques to ensure diagnostic accuracy. Given the remarkable turnout, we plan to expand the event into a two-day conference next year.”

Dr. Alia Al Sayegh, Vice Chair of the Meeting and Consultant Breast Radiologist in Dubai Hospital at Dubai Health, emphasized the importance of launching such a platform to strengthen collaboration among local and international physicians in early breast cancer detection.

“Our goal was to build a scientific hub that brings together experts to explore the latest advances in breast imaging. Attendance far surpassed our expectations — we anticipated around 100 participants, yet the actual number was significantly higher, underscoring the region’s strong need for specialized platforms that foster knowledge exchange and professional growth.”

She added: “The conference also featured a scientific research competition involving students and academics from various institutions, alongside an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge innovations from over 10 leading global medical technology companies, all dedicated to advancing early breast cancer diagnosis.”