Expo City Dubai welcomes city leaders from around world for Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum

DUBAI, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Expo City Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza on Sunday hosted city leaders from around the world for the opening ceremony of the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum.

Underscoring Dubai’s role as a global hub for sustainable, inclusive and future-ready urban growth, the global cities summit was opened by Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority; and Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; as well as The Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Councillor Adrian Schrinner, who highlighted the significance of bringing the influential forum to the region for the first time in its 29-year history.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti said: “As a platform for global connection and a hub for innovation, Dubai is honoured to host this influential summit of global cities. Expo City – a blueprint for sustainable urban development – is the ideal place for cities to take the much-needed opportunity to share best practices, forge strategic partnerships and improve the liveability, equity, and economies of urban centres everywhere.”

Speakers emphasised the importance of collaboration, shared learning and turning ideas into action, as mayors and city leaders from around the world united around a single goal: improving life for their citizens through practical partnerships and knowledge exchange.

The opening ceremony included an enchanting light projection display on Al Wasl dome and a performance from the Firdaus Orchestra, setting the stage for three days of inspiration, innovation and cross-city collaboration.

An initiative of the Brisbane City Council delivered by Expo City Dubai, the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum runs from 27-29 October at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, with more than 150 mayors and leaders from over 300 cities around the world, registered to attend.



