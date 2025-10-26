SSC crowns Khorfakkan Clouds Cycling Race champions

SHARJAH, 26th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) organised a successful edition of the Khorfakkan Clouds Cycling Race to coincide with Arab Cycling Day.

The event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with the participation of 200 male and female riders, in cooperation with several sponsoring and supporting entities and institutions. The 27 km race and a 24 km round were also held.

The 27 km race witnessed competition for the male nationals' category, with Yousef Amiri coming in first, Rashid Al Blooshi coming in second, and Hilal Al Harbi coming in third. For female citizens, the first place went to Marwa Al Qahwar, the second to Hala Mohammed, and the third to Noura Al Ghafli. For the open men's category, the first place went to Kirill Miller, the second to Ibrahim Al Rifai, and the third to Salman Al Mansouri. For women, the first place went to Maddie Ballack, the second to Isabella Darby, and the third to Masha Bykovskaya.

The event was attended by Dr Yasser Omar Al Doukhi, President of the Arab Cycling Federation; Mansour Bu Osaiba, President of the UAE Cycling Federation; Dr Ashraf Imam, Secretary-General of the Arab Cycling Federation and President of the Sudanese Cycling Federation; and Sultan Al Obaidli, Events Executive at the Sports and Community Events Department at the Council.