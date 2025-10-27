TRENDS to participate as strategic partner in 21st Arab Media Forum in Beirut

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory will participate as a strategic partner in the 21st Arab Media Forum, taking place from 29th to 30th October at the MEA Training and Conference Centre in Beirut, under the theme Media and Sustainable Development: Partners of the Present -Alliance of the Future.

TRENDS’ participation reflects its commitment to promoting integration between media and development, and to highlighting the role of knowledge and scientific research in empowering Arab journalism to serve as an active partner in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On the opening day of the forum, TRENDS is organising a special session titled "Arab Media at the Heart of Sustainable Development," and will also host a knowledge corner showcasing its latest research publications and specialised studies in media, artificial intelligence and related fields.

Dr. Al-Ali said that the strategic partnership with the Arab Media Forum reflects TRENDS’ vision of building bridges between scientific research and the media sector. He noted that Arab media today have a historic opportunity to reinforce their developmental role by adopting a knowledge-based discourse grounded in credible information and rigorous analysis.

The forum’s agenda features panel discussions and events gathering Arab ministers of information, experts and academics to explore the relationship between media and development from multiple perspectives.

The main sessions will cover key topics including "The Role of Media in Creating an Enabling Environment for Economic Development," "Art in the Service of Development" with the participation of leading Arab artists, "Depiction of Development in Arab Media: Reality and Aspirations" with the involvement of former Arab information ministers, "The Impact of Fake News and Misinformation on Development" in collaboration with UNESCO, and "Media and Development: From Theory to Practice – Start with Yourself." The forum will also feature an open discussion titled “Toward an Arabic Media Charter Supporting Sustainable Development.”

Additionally, the forum will feature a dedicated youth and media training programme addressing topics such as digital media in the age of AI, managing news platforms, and using social media to advance development goals.

