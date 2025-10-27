M42 announces establishment of 'M42 Saudi Arabia'

RIYADH, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, today announced the official incorporation of M42 Saudi Arabia, marking a new era in its partnership with the Kingdom.

The announcement was made during the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) in Riyadh, underscoring M42’s deepening commitment to advance the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 healthcare transformation agenda.

Building on more than 12 years of a trusted, long-term partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) through the operation of over 40 Diaverum clinics across 33 cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah, the establishment of M42 Saudi Arabia represents the next phase in a trusted partnership grounded in performance, impact and shared purpose.

As part of its commitment to Saudi Arabia, M42 Saudi Arabia will continue the provision of renal care through its Diaverum clinics and explore partnerships in advanced patient care, multi-omics, population health programmes, including metabolic and lifestyle disease management, and cutting-edge digital integration.

The launch also signals M42’s ambition to partner with the Kingdom to help realise its Vision 2030 ambition for a future-ready, sustainable health system and support the nation’s shift toward precision, preventive and predictive care.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer at M42, said, “As the largest market in the Middle East and North Africa region, Saudi Arabia is an important partner in the region’s healthcare transformation. The incorporation of M42 Saudi Arabia is a natural step for us in building a globally scaled health intelligence ecosystem that works in partnership with local institutions to shift from reactive care to precision, prevention and prediction."

Ziyad Kabli, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and Asia at M42, stated, “For more than a decade, our work in Saudi Arabia has centred on providing high-quality renal care through Diaverum. The launch of M42 Saudi Arabia marks our expansion from specialty services to system-wide collaboration in precision, preventive and predictive health.”

The M42's ambition in the Kingdom comes on the back of its expanding footprint in the Middle East with recent news on M42 launching the country’s first virtual hospital called Digital Health Centre - a pioneering digital health initiative that connects five remote hospitals to a central command centre in Alsalt, Jordan, with the Jordanian Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.

In Bahrain, M42 will be providing long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation services in Al Jasra, Bahrain, in partnership with Mumtalakat through Amana Healthcare – Bahrain.

