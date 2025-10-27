DEWA, Veolia’s Water Tech Zone discuss cooperation

DUBAI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Anne Le Guennec, CEO of Veolia’s Water Tech Zone, for a high-level discussion on advancing cooperation in sustainable water resource management.

The meeting addressed innovative water treatment technologies and smart solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and environmental sustainability, in line with the UAE and Dubai’s strategic goals to transition towards a green economy.

The discussions formed part of ongoing efforts by DEWA and Veolia to strengthen partnerships, exchange expertise and adopt global best practice in research, development and technical innovation.

Al Tayer outlined DEWA’s key projects and initiatives in the water sector, including desalination projects powered by clean energy, comprehensive digital transformation programmes, and advanced smart monitoring systems that optimise demand management and ensure resource sustainability.

He added that DEWA continues to enhance cooperation with international partners to leverage advanced technologies in water resource management - including artificial intelligence applications, predictive systems and intelligent network control - to ensure natural resource sustainability and the highest levels of operational efficiency.

Al Tayer further noted that DEWA’s integrated approach to water management seeks to improve operational performance, drive innovation in desalination powered by clean energy, and strengthen water security through diversified production sources and circular economy practices that optimise resource utilisation.

Le Guennec commended DEWA’s pioneering role in integrating innovation and sustainability into its strategies and projects, affirming Veolia’s keenness to expand areas of cooperation with DEWA to support Dubai’s journey towards a more sustainable future.