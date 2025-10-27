Skyliners win FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi 2025 title

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The German team Skyliners have been crowned champions of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi 2025, after defeating the American team Miami 19-17 in the final.

The tournament, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in cooperation with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), was held on 25th–26th October. Fourteen teams competed in a purpose-built venue near the south entrance of Marina Mall.

The German champions received the tournament prize of US $40,000 in the presence of Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Saeed Al Mehairi, Executive Director – Sports Development, among other sports leaders and enthusiastic fans.

Dr. Al Qubaisi congratulated the Skyliners on their victory, praising their excellent performance in the final and the strong competition from both finalists, amid enthusiastic support from the crowd.

In the individual contests: Hsin-Wei Wang of team Taipei WanBao won the Shoot-Out competition (sponsored by Al Ain Water), while Piotr “Grabo” Grabowski took the Dunk Contest (sponsored by Al Masaood Automobiles).

Leon Fertig was awarded Tournament MVP, having delivered a decisive performance to lead his team to victory; the award was presented by Sheikh Hamad bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Director of International Events at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Final standings of the top ten teams are: Skyliners (Germany), Miami (United States), UB (Serbia), Amsterdam RaboBank (Netherlands), Toulouse (France), Lugano Handong (Switzerland), Baskets Bonn Telekom (Germany), Kanazawa (Japan), Carolina (Puerto Rico) and Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia).

The penultimate stop of the World Tour takes place in Bucharest on 8th-9th November, with the season-final in Manama on 21st-22nd November 2025.