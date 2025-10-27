ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2024 earns Bronze Award at 'Leaders' in London

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The sixth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2024 has secured the Bronze Award in the category “Fan Solution Category” at the global sports leadership conference Leaders, held in London.

This recognition honours the landmark success of the event in enhancing the spectator experience and driving community engagement, reinforcing its status as one of the region’s and world’s leading running races.

Organised annually since its inception by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in partnership with ADNOC, the marathon has become one of the capital’s most prominent sporting occasions, attracting participants from within the UAE and abroad.

The 2024 edition featured over 33,000 male and female runners from around the world, including elite professionals, amateurs and families, across a range of race formats from the full marathon to recreational and family runs.

This past edition centred on the principles of inclusivity, innovation and sustainability. The event introduced targeted initiatives to reduce plastic waste, manage environmental sustainability and monitor carbon footprint, alongside community programmes in schools and interactive social-media campaigns.

Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, affirmed that achieving this global award represents a new milestone for sport in Abu Dhabi.

He added, “We are proud that the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has been recognised at the sports leadership conference, as a result of the combined efforts of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, our partner ADNOC and all supporting entities. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering a leading-edge sporting experience that places everyone at the heart of the event, and brings together outstanding athletic performance, community participation and sustainability.”