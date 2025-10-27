Sharjah Ruler appoints Mohammed Al Hosan as SSC Secretary-General

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the promotion and appointment of a Secretary-General for the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC).

The Decree stipulates that Mohammed Obaid Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of the Sports Affairs and Development Department at the Sharjah Sports Council, shall be promoted to the rank of Director-General under the special job system of the Government of Sharjah and appointed as Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council.