Sharjah Ruler issues decree to dissolve Sharjah Sports Club Board

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an administrative decree ordering the dissolution of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Sports Club and appointing Mohammed Juma bin Hindi to assume the duties of Chairman of the Board and to form a new board for the club.

The decision also mandates Mohammed Juma bin Hindi to take on the role of Chairman and to establish the new Board of Directors for the forthcoming term. An additional administrative decree will be issued later to formally establish the new board and specify its operational responsibilities in line with the emirate’s governance framework for sports institutions.