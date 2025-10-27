NYUAD welcomes 2025–26 class of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has announced the 2025-26 class of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programme (SMSP), a highly selective initiative designed to prepare some of the UAE’s most promising university students for academic and professional success.

The programme offers advanced coursework, leadership training, graduate school counseling, and access to an international network of faculty and peers.

Established in 2008, SMSP draws students from the UAE’s federal universities: United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Zayed University (ZU), and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT). This year, 24 students were chosen from a competitive pool of 154 applicants by a distinguished panel of NYUAD faculty and community leaders.

H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Co-chair of the Scholars Programme Steering Committee, said, “The scholars programme is a transformative platform that empowers exceptional students across the UAE to pursue their academic and professional aspirations. It is through cultivating creativity, leadership, and intellectual curiosity that we uphold our nation’s lasting commitment to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.”

Fatma Abdulla, Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost at NYUAD, said, “This year’s cohort embodies academic excellence, leadership potential, and a drive to contribute to society. Through rigorous courses, leadership workshops, and cross-cultural exchanges, they will be challenged and inspired, and we look forward to supporting their growth during this journey.”

This year’s curriculum is taught by NYUAD faculty whose work is shaping global debates in their fields. Courses include Ideas of the Sacred; The Road to Net Zero: Global Debates and Challenges; What Makes a Leader; Public Speaking and Public Presentations; and Critical Thinking and Persuasive Writing.

In addition to coursework, students engage with NYUAD’s pioneering research centres and world-class facilities, gaining exposure to cutting-edge research in sustainability, technology, and public policy, while broadening their perspectives, fostering tolerance, and strengthening their commitment to academia, making a positive impact on society.

The SMSP curriculum reflects the UAE’s strategic priorities, preparing students to address global challenges such as climate change, energy transition, and sustainable development, while also engaging with questions of ethics, culture, and values to ensure their leadership is both innovative and principled.

Since its inception, SMSP has supported 372 students. Among them, 170 have pursued graduate studies worldwide, including 68 across NYU’s global campuses and 16 in PhD programmes. Alumni have gone on to impactful careers in academia, government, and industry, underscoring the program’s enduring role in shaping the UAE’s next generation of leaders.

The SMSP is one of two Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Community Programs administered by NYUAD. The other, the NYUAD Summer Academy, is a competitive college preparatory programme for Emirati high school students entering their eleventh year.

The 2025-26 Class of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars are: Abdulla Salem Mohammed Masoud Alshamsi; Fatema Alhay Ali Mohamed Almazrouei; Firaol Tesfaye Hailu; Hamad Saeed Juma Khalifa Almehairi; Hamda Naser Sulaiman Lutfi Khanji; Hassan Waheed Bakhsh Alblooshi; Ivy Grace Sylvina Suresh Samuel Dhanaraj; Jasem Mohamed Jasem Abdulla Almeraikhi; Juman Younus Mohamed Noor Alawadhi; Khadijah Jihad Diab; Laila Ahmed Salem Alreqabi Almessabi; Maitha Khaled Hamad Saeed Aljneibi; Maryam Omran Abdulkarim Belal Juma; Meriem Ben Jeddou; Narmeen Nader Abdulla Mohamed Almarzooqi; Omar Rasheed Ahmed Abdulla Alhammadi; Reem Matar Gharib Bin Jarsh Alfalasi; Salama Saeed Altuwair Balmur Alameri; Sawsan Ammar Omira; Shahad Abdulla Ali Mohamed Alyammahi; Solaf Radwan Dodan; Wadeema Ahmed Abdulraheem Yousef Alali; Yared Zebene Belete; and Yihui Ma.