MoHAP launches updated scientific guidelines for National Tuberculosis Control Programme 2025

DUBAI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in collaboration with its strategic partners from the health sector, has launched the updated scientific guidelines for the National Tuberculosis Control Programme 2025.

The move is set to enhance the readiness of the national health system to address future challenges through a proactive and integrated approach aligned with international best practices in communicable disease prevention.

The scientific guide was unveiled during a workshop held in Dubai. Present at the event were Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector; Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi, Director of Public Health and Prevention; as well as representatives from the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, the Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Health Services, Dubai Health, and several public health and infectious disease experts from both government and private sectors.

The guidelines aim to standardise national policies and protocols for the diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis, and to enhance follow-up and surveillance mechanisms in line with the latest international standards. They will also contribute to improving the quality of healthcare, helping achieve universal coverage, and reducing incidence and relapse rates, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and the World Health Organisation’s End TB Strategy 2030.

The guideline includes a set of recommendations and policies that enhance the efficiency of the national response to combat tuberculosis. Among the most notable are the adoption of short-term treatment regimens for drug-resistant TB lasting six months using effective oral combinations, the updating of follow-up protocols, and the expansion of preventive treatment for latent TB, in addition to screening contacts and high-risk groups to ensure early detection.

It also highlights the need to implement advanced diagnostic techniques, such as molecular testing; develop registration and reporting models in line with international standards; and enhance infection control measures and update isolation protocols. Such measures are set to ensure that the objectives of the National Tuberculosis Programme align with the Sustainable Development Goals and promote equity in access to healthcare services.

In his opening speech, Dr. Hussain Al Rand stressed that launching the updated scientific guide is part of ongoing national efforts to eliminate tuberculosis by 2030. He noted that the guide provides a unified national reference for the diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of tuberculosis cases. It reflects the UAE’s commitment to adopting evidence-based best practices and standardising national protocols across healthcare institutions.

For her part, Dr. Nada Al Marzouqi emphasised that the updated guide represents a paradigm shift in the country’s infectious disease prevention efforts, including tuberculosis. The updated guide introduces evidence-based medical practices and the latest diagnostic and treatment protocols, enhancing the competence of healthcare professionals and improving the overall quality of care. “We are committed to adopting a sustainable, preventive treatment approach, anticipating future health challenges and promoting integration among health entities,” Al Marzouqi said.

The workshop featured scientific presentations on national policies, paediatric tuberculosis, and treatment mechanisms for both active and latent cases. With leading public health experts in attendance, the sessions provided an ideal platform for extensive discussions on enhancing surveillance, improving treatment efficiency, and sharing best practices for updated protocols. These efforts directly support the nation's goal of strengthening tuberculosis control and improving the quality of healthcare services.