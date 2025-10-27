Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chairman & CEO of State Street

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met Ronald O'Hanley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of State Street, a global leader in asset management, banking services and investment consultancy.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen cooperation between Abu Dhabi’s entities and State Street, focusing on strategic partnerships that promote knowledge exchange and leverage innovative solutions across asset management, banking and investment services. The collaboration aims to further reinforce Abu Dhabi as a leading global financial hub, advancing investment efficiency and sustainability.

State Street Corporation, chartered in 1792, is the second oldest continuously operating US bank, with over US$5 trillion in assets under management, the company operates across more than 100 markets worldwide.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.