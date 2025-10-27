ADPIC launches ADIS Roadshows 2025, showcasing US$54bn+ infrastructure pipeline

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Following the success of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has announced the launch of the ADIS Roadshows 2025, a global event to spotlight Abu Dhabi’s more than US$54 billion pipeline of infrastructure and urban development projects.

The international roadshows will take place in Singapore on 27th October, China on 29th October, Ankara on 17th November, and Istanbul on 19th November, marking a major step in Abu Dhabi’s urban transformation and global collaboration strategy.

Supported by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) as Government Partner and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) as Ecosystem Partner, the ADIS Roadshows willconvene contractors, consultants, architects, developers, and technology providers to explore co-investment opportunities, build strategic partnerships, and formalise long-term collaboration through MoU signings.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport , said, “We are entering a new era where the strength of a city is defined not only by the scale of its infrastructure, but by the international collaborations that drive its delivery. The ADIS Roadshows reflect Abu Dhabi’s commitment to forging high-impact partnerships with global leaders and enabling knowledge exchange to develop innovative solutions that respond to today’s priorities and define the cities of tomorrow.”

The Abu Dhabi delegation will be led by Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director-General of ADPIC, and include senior government officials, industry leaders, and top executives from leading Abu Dhabi developers: LEAD Development, Aldar, Modon, Bloom, and Gridora.

By connecting Abu Dhabi entities with global stakeholders, the roadshows hope to unlock new avenues for market access and co-develop future-ready urban solutions, advancing international cooperation across sustainable infrastructure, smart city planning, and large-scale project delivery.

Eng. Eid said, “The ADIS roadshows take Abu Dhabi's US$54 billion infrastructure pipeline directly to two of the world's most sophisticated markets. Singapore brings cutting edge technology and digital innovation, Türkiye offers proven expertise in large-scale projects delivery, and China provides advance modular construction capabilities, all critical to our urban transformation. This is not only about attracting investment but about co-creating future-ready infrastructure solutions with partners who share our vision for sustainable, smart city development and long-term value creation.”

The roadshows will include a one-day strategic conference, site visits, and B2B meetings, offering participants insights into Abu Dhabi’s development pipeline, project opportunities, and public-private partnership frameworks.

With a pro-investment ecosystem, clear regulatory frameworks, and future-focused development plans, Abu Dhabi offers global players a stable, forward-looking environment to build, grow, and prosper. The ADIS Roadshows in Singapore, China and Türkiye will highlight Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure priorities while facilitating dialogue on global best practices, innovation trends, and smart city planning, cementing its place as a leader in future city-building.

In Singapore, the programme, hosted in partnership with Enterprise Singapore, the Building and Construction Authority, Singapore Institute of Architects, and the UAE-Singapore Business Council, will connect Abu Dhabi’s developers with top-tier architects, consultants, and tech players to explore joint ventures in modular construction, smart city planning, and digital twins.

The roadshow will extend to China, with high-level meetings in Shanghai, where the ADPIC delegation will engage directly with senior leadership from leading contractors, construction companies, and modular construction specialists to explore strategic partnerships aligned with Abu Dhabi's innovation-driven infrastructure agenda.

The Türkiye roadshow, hosted in collaboration with the Turkish Contractors Association, Association of Turkish Construction Material Producers, Association of Turkish Consulting Engineers and Architects, and Gyoder, will focus on engaging leading developers and infrastructure authorities in Ankara and Istanbul to highlight Abu Dhabi’s PPP frameworks, financing models, and megaproject pipeline.

The ADIS roadshows are a direct continuation of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit 2025 which welcomed more than 4,000 participants from more than 100 countries, including senior officials, C-suite leaders, and global infrastructure pioneers to build new partnership opportunities across the ecosystem.