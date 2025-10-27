IFM 2025 wraps up in Dubai, sets stage for next edition with DUPHAT partnership

DUBAI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 12th edition of the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition (IFM 2025) successfully concluded in Dubai, bringing together 50 leading brands from the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors and featuring over 45 expert speakers across three days, alongside more than 120 poster presentations.

Designed for family medicine practitioners, general practitioners, and healthcare professionals, the conference offered specialised sessions on advanced topics such as gut health, functional and integrative medicine, genetics in family medicine, liver and kidney diseases, the use of artificial intelligence to ease diagnostic workload, palliative care, and self-care for healthcare providers.

This year, mental health took center stage as a key pillar of public health, reflecting its growing global importance and the need to integrate mental wellbeing into family medicine.

Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, Chairman of the International Family Medicine Conference & Exhibition-IFM, stated, "The 2026 edition of the International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition will be held in partnership with DUPHAT, reflecting our ongoing commitment to advancing the field of family medicine across the region.

"This upcoming edition will place an even stronger emphasis on developing primary healthcare systems, promoting the exchange of knowledge and expertise among healthcare professionals, and fostering greater collaboration across institutions. By focusing on family medicine as a cornerstone of comprehensive healthcare, we aim to empower practitioners, improve patient outcomes, and contribute to the overall strengthening of public health infrastructure in the GCC and beyond."

Next year, the conference will place a strong focus on a range of critical and emerging topics, with particular emphasis on mental health, microbiology, and gut health. These areas have been identified as key priorities in advancing family medicine and improving overall patient care, highlighting the importance of integrating the latest scientific research, innovative clinical practices, and preventive strategies into everyday healthcare.

The sessions will aim to provide healthcare professionals with practical insights, evidence-based approaches, and collaborative opportunities to address these pressing health challenges effectively.

Dr Ibtesam AL Bastaki, Scientific Chair, IFM Scientific Committee, said, “Family medicine plays a vital role in strengthening community health and providing preventive care. IFM 2025 highlighted key areas such as mental health, microbiology, and gut health, and the 2026 edition, in partnership with DUPHAT, will focus on enhancing practitioners’ skills and advancing primary healthcare to build a stronger and healthier community”.

By bringing together leading experts, researchers, and practitioners, IFM 2025 reinforced its role as a vital platform for advancing primary healthcare, promoting holistic wellbeing, and addressing the evolving health priorities of communities worldwide.

In addition, DUPHAT 2026, which will be held next March, will feature a new theme, “Reformulating The Future of Pharma.”

The event will include five dynamic segments to comprehensively represent the full pharmaceutical value chain: Pharma, Parapharma, Vitashow, TECH, and Startups. For the first time, DUPHAT will host the VITASHOW Nutrition Conference, focusing on clinical and applied nutrition, providing an additional platform for knowledge exchange and innovation in the field.

DUPHAT and IFM are organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org., a member of INDEX Holding, which has extensive experience in delivering high-profile healthcare and pharmaceutical events across the region.