Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting of University of Al Dhaid Board of Trustees

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Al Dhaid, presided over the meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees, held at the university’s headquarters.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan expressed his great satisfaction with the university’s achievements and with witnessing its students benefit from the knowledge and education it offers, particularly in veterinary, agricultural, and other specialised programmes that serve society. He also expressed his hope to see the university’s students graduate and go on to contribute positively to the region and the world.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan explained that the Gulf region had previously suffered from a shortage of professionals in animal husbandry and veterinary care, which left many animals without adequate attention. With the growing number of livestock, such as cows, cattle, poultry, and others, it has become increasingly important to focus on and care for these animals. He emphasised the importance of supporting students throughout their studies until graduation so that society can benefit from their knowledge and contributions.

The Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Al Dhaid, commended the strong partnerships established between the university and its academic collaborators. In the field of veterinary medicine, the University of Liverpool has made outstanding efforts in providing high-quality educational programmes. Likewise, the University of Exeter swiftly introduced its specialised agricultural programmes, aiming to benefit society and inspire the community to engage in and pursue studies in agriculture.

The Board of Trustees of the University of Al Dhaid discussed several topics on the agenda related to the strategic plan, administrative and educational aspects of the university, and monitored the performance of the various committees. It approved the university's strategic plan.

Dr Aisha Ahmed Bushlaibi, Chancellor of University of Al Dhaid, then reviewed the executive summary report of the activities and achievements for the current academic year, in addition to updates on work and teaching, and the most important results achieved.

The board also approved the reports submitted by the Financial and Academic Committees, the Internal Audit and Compliance Committees, and the Financial Resources Development Committee, which reflect their activities and achievements over the past period. In addition, the Council reviewed the progress of teaching, research, and administrative operations at the university.