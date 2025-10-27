Sharjah Asset Management discusses cooperation opportunities with Emirates Scholar Research Centre

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has held a coordination meeting with the Emirates Scholar Research Centre to explore opportunities for institutional cooperation in scientific research and applied studies and to discuss prospects for future partnerships that support the emirate’s vision of developing a knowledge-based economy and applying its practical outcomes to sustainable economic development.

The meeting was chaired by Omar Al Mulla, Chief Officer – Investment at Sharjah Asset Management, in the presence of Khalid Al Kindi, Managing Director – Sharjah Taxi, alongside the delegation from the Emirates Scholar Research Center, including Dr. Fawaz Habbal, Secretary-General, and Dr. Youssef Al Ali and Ali Makki, members of the Board of Trustees.

During the meeting, both parties discussed ways to activate applied research partnerships in sustainable economy and investment, as well as to strengthen knowledge transfer between academic and economic institutions. The discussions focused on initiatives that support investment decision-making, enhance the business environment, and anticipate future opportunities, all in alignment with Sharjah’s vision to build an integrated development model based on science and innovation.

Omar Al Mulla emphasised that research partnerships are a central pillar in developing the emirate’s investment ecosystem. He noted that collaboration with the Emirates Researchers Center forms part of Sharjah Asset Management’s strategy to build partnerships founded on research and innovation, which enhance investment decision-making and improve the efficiency of development projects while bridging scientific research and the economic sector. This approach transforms knowledge into practical solutions and sustainable investment projects.

He further stated that innovation driven by scientific research is essential for achieving competitive excellence and for reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional hub for sustainable investment.

For his part, Dr. Fawaz Habbal highlighted the importance of scientific research as a key tool to support decision-makers in the economic sector and to advance the UAE’s knowledge-based economy, noting that it provides scientific and practical solutions that underpin investment and sustainable development in Sharjah. Dr. Youssef Al Ali stressed that investing in scientific research and modern technologies is a major driver of growth and called for the expansion of applied partnerships between academic and investment institutions to promote innovation and knowledge-based decision-making.

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to continue coordination to implement pioneering initiatives in the coming phase within the framework of joint cooperation aimed at strengthening the integration of knowledge and investment and fostering innovation and informed decision-making across the emirate.