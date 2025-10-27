Hamdan bin Mohammed attends opening of Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum at Expo City Dubai

DUBAI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today attended the opening of the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit (2025APCS) and Mayors’ Forum, hosted by Expo City Dubai.

The event is one of the world’s largest and most diverse gatherings of mayors, city leaders and business decision-makers. Held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre until 29 October, it brings together more than 150 mayors and representatives of over 350 cities to collectively advance the future of sustainable and inclusive urban development.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that Dubai’s hosting of the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum 2025 reflects its prominent status as a global hub for urban dialogue aimed at advancing innovative solutions to build more sustainable, inclusive, and smarter cities. The participation of leaders from more than 350 cities around the world in this landmark event highlights the global confidence in Dubai’s development journey and its leadership in building an integrated urban model based on collaboration and the exchange of expertise and knowledge, H.H. said.

“The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has laid the foundations of a future-ready city centred on people, knowledge, and innovation. This vision is clearly embodied in Dubai’s achievements in urban planning, resource sustainability, and the development of advanced digital and service infrastructure that positions it among the world’s most future-prepared cities,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added, “We are committed to ensuring Dubai remains a platform that brings together city leaders, experts, and decision-makers to explore solutions that balance economic development, environmental sustainability, and quality of life. We will continue to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global centre for developing models of future cities that place people at the heart of development and anticipate the needs of future generations.”

The opening was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department; Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority; Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, alongside a number of senior officials and heads of delegations participating in the event.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan met with summit delegates from around the world, including Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, alongside mayors, government leaders and policymakers, highlighting the importance of cooperation in the face of rapid urban expansion.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said, “Dubai, as a global model for forward-looking and human-centred urban development, provides the ideal platform for this summit, where cities from around the globe come to exchange experiences, share solutions and collaborate on shaping a sustainable future. The knowledge and lessons gained from Dubai’s journey in building a resilient, future-ready city can help inspire urban transformation around the world.”

During a speech delivered at the opening, Councillor Adrian Schrinner, Lord Mayor of Brisbane, said, “Brisbane established the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum to bring people and cities together, to create positive change, making the world we live in a better place. It’s appropriate and significant that we stand at the site of the World Expo, a ground that has been a source of cooperation and friendship. Thank you to our visionary hosts for the support that you have provided to create what I believe will be the best summit in its 29-year history.”

The global gathering opened with a session highlighting Dubai’s remarkable growth trajectory under its visionary leadership, showcased through landmark strategies such as the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and UAE Centennial Plan 2071. The session featured Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM); Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; ounus Al Nasser, CEO of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai; and Muna Abdulrahman Al Osaimi, Executive Director of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Member of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning.

The session discussed Dubai’s agile governance model and its focus on attracting talent and fostering collaboration.

An initiative of Brisbane City Council, delivered by Expo City Dubai with the support of The Executive Council of Dubai, 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum marks the first time the event is hosted in the Middle East. The event explores key global priorities, including affordable housing, urban heat resilience, data-intelligent systems and nature-based approaches to city development.