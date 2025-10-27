MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of State of Palestine

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Abeer AlRamahi, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the UAE.

He wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of her duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Palestine in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The United Arab Emirates and the State of Palestine enjoy historic relations across a range of areas of mutual interest, and both sides are keen to further strengthen this partnership to serve shared interests and promote sustainable development for the two friendly countries and their peoples.