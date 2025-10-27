Dubai Municipality unveils Circle Dubai project at Asia-Pacific Cities Summit

DUBAI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of its pioneering sustainability initiative, Circle Dubai, under the slogan ‘Reduce...Reuse...Recycle...Together we make a difference.’

The launch took place during the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum (APCS) hosted by Dubai from 27th to 29th October in the presence of city leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts from around the world.

The initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing international sustainability efforts and consolidating its position as a global model for integrated waste management. By embedding innovation, smart solutions, and community participation, Circle Dubai aims to transform waste management attitudes and systems across the emirate, marking a significant step in the city’s environmental journey.

Circle Dubai reinforces the objectives of the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041, which targets 100% diversion of waste from landfills, with recycled waste making up at least 56% of that target. The initiative strengthens Dubai’s broader commitments to sustainability and climate action by reducing waste generation, advancing recycling practices, and embedding circular and green economy principles into everyday life.

The project outlines a comprehensive roadmap extending beyond 2041 to redefine waste management practices. Its objectives include reducing waste at source, achieving 100% source sorting across residential areas, and modernising collection and transport methodologies. Enhanced recycling and treatment processes will ensure greater efficiency in resource recovery while further reducing dependence on landfills.

The initiative also incorporates integrated community campaigns to embed a culture of zero waste. These combine interactive education tools with public engagement programmes that foster behavioural change and strengthen social responsibility across residential, commercial, industrial, and tourism sectors.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, “The launch of Circle Dubai reflects efforts promoting sustainability as a way of life, not merely a goal. With its advanced vision and world-class urban model for future cities, Dubai continues to reaffirm its position as one of the most beautiful, clean, and sustainable cities in the world. This project strengthens our commitment to improving quality of life, safeguarding public health, and providing a safe, clean environment for everyone who lives and works in Dubai. It also reflects our aspirations to build an environmentally conscious society that contributes actively to shaping a sustainable future, further enhancing Dubai’s attractiveness as a global hub for green living.”

Bin Ghalita added that the project will significantly reduce waste volumes and reliance on traditional landfills, thereby improving environmental quality and the city’s overall livability. Importantly, Circle Dubai also demonstrates Dubai Municipality’s practical commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those relating to responsible consumption, climate action, and sustainable cities and communities. The most lasting impact, he noted, will come from transforming community awareness, nurturing a generation that views the environment as both a shared responsibility and an opportunity for innovation and economic growth.

Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “Circle Dubai targets nine vital sectors in the city, including residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, real estate, tourism, education, waste management, and labour employment. It reflects our commitment to strengthening sustainability across every dimension of Dubai’s growth while preserving its attractiveness and cultural identity. The initiative emphasises behavioural change, encouraging responsible practices from all segments of society and reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global model for waste-free cities.”

A dedicated digital education platform, one of the most advanced of its kind in the region, has been developed to promote sustainability training. The platform offers tailored educational content for each sector, supported by interactive simulations and smart assessment tools, linking knowledge with action and embedding sustainability into daily life.

In parallel, the Dubai Sustainability Ambassadors programme will empower trained community representatives to spread awareness and lead engagement initiatives. Run in collaboration with the Furjan Dubai Initiative, the programme will mobilise residents across neighbourhoods to champion zero-waste practices through activities, challenges, and campaigns.

Circle Dubai is underpinned by 17 strategic projects and 26 performance indicators developed in collaboration with private sector, educational, and tourism partners. These partnerships will strengthen integration across sectors, ensure measurable long-term results, and deliver clear value for residents, businesses, and the wider community.

Through Circle Dubai, Dubai Municipality continues to set benchmarks in sustainable urban management. By advancing zero-waste practices, leveraging technology to convert waste into energy, and rolling out innovative smart collection and sorting systems, the initiative highlights Dubai’s role as a trusted global leader in environmental governance.

Dubai Municipality invites all residents to take part in Circle Dubai by joining its digital education platform, participating in awareness events, or volunteering with the Sustainability Ambassadors programme. Every contribution, no matter how small, is a step toward achieving the shared vision of a waste-free, sustainable Dubai.