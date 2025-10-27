UAE presents its strategic plan for advancing Arab archives system at ICA meeting in Barcelona

BARCELONA, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Director General of the National Archives and Library and Chairman of the Arab Regional Branch of the International Council on Archives (ARBICA), presented a detailed overview of the strategic plan for the work of Arab archives, which aims to build an integrated system to advance archival work across the Arab world.

The plan primarily focuses on developing young human capital and empowering them with modern skills in records management and digital archiving. It also emphasizes the need to adopt advanced systems based on artificial intelligence and innovative digital solutions, which contribute to enhancing the efficiency of archival institutions in the areas of preservation, description, accessibility, and digitisation.



This came during Al Ali’s participation in the Executive Board meeting of the International Council on Archives (ICA) — one of the most prominent periodic meetings held to discuss global archival policies and programmes. The meeting was convened on the sidelines of the ICA Congress in Barcelona, Spain, taking place from October 27 to 30 of this year.

In his remarks, Al Ali stressed the importance of strengthening Arab cooperation in the field of archives, calling for the organization of training events, conferences, and specialized workshops to facilitate the exchange of expertise. He underlined the necessity of unifying efforts to develop an integrated Arab archival environment that aligns with international best practices.

During the meeting, the Executive Board discussed shared issues, including the development of the ICA’s future strategies and the enhancement of its role in supporting archival institutions worldwide. A number of important resolutions were adopted to improve mechanisms of cooperation and knowledge exchange among members, reinforcing the role of archives as fundamental sources of human memory and historical knowledge.

This active participation reflects the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting archival work both regionally and internationally. The National Archives and Library continues to advance international partnerships and adopt the latest technologies in digital preservation and knowledge management, in line with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to strengthen the nation’s position as a leading cultural and knowledge hub regionally and globally.