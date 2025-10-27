Sharjah Ruler attends UODH Lab Coat ceremony, launches VET Lab

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Al Dhaid (UODH), attended the "Lab Coat" event for College of Veterinary Medicine students. He also launched the veterinary medicine laboratory and visited the university's male and female student housing facilities.

The ceremony, held in the university theatre, began with the UAE national song, followed by a speech presented by student Ghala Ibrahim Al Hosani on behalf of her College of Veterinary Medicine classmates. She extended their gratitude and appreciation to the President of the University of Al Dhaid, for his ongoing support and care, stating that this day represents the beginning of a professional future based on responsibility and generosity.

Wearing the lab coat, according to Al Hosani, is more than just a symbol of the profession; it is also a pledge of dedication to humanity, a commitment to knowledge and ethics, and a never-ending goal of serving people, animals, and society. She described the veterinarian as a light of science and compassion, combining expertise with noble character to ensure the community's continued health and well-being.

Al Hosani reiterated her peers' vow to uphold the trust and duty bestowed upon them, to wear the white coat with pride, honesty, and sincerity, and to contribute their knowledge and efforts to the growth of the nation. She hoped that Almighty God would lead their steps along this route and make today a bright start to a future filled with education.

Following that, the college students performed the veterinary oath, pledging before God to practice their profession with integrity, responsibility, sincerity, dedication, and professionalism; protect the health of the animals entrusted to their care; and constantly improve their knowledge and professional competence as a lifelong commitment.

The ceremony concluded with President of the University of Al Dhaid, posing for a group photo with the male and female veterinary medicine students, who expressed their pride in this day, which marked the beginning of a new phase in their academic and professional journey—one that embodies the values of compassion, knowledge, and contribution.

Following the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan officially opened the College of Veterinary Medicine laboratories with a ribbon cutting. He was briefed on the latest scientific equipment and modern training devices that are available, including the anatomy, simulation, microbiology, and veterinary diagnostic laboratories.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan listened to an explanation of the simulation and diagnostics laboratory's activities, which included animal handling and treatment techniques, cardiac resuscitation, and intubation procedures. He also examined surgical tools, knot-tying procedures for animal surgery, proper X-Ray settings, drug dosages, and injection methods.

The Ruler of Sharjah visited the modern facilities and advanced educational tools in the anatomy laboratory, which allow students to study the anatomical structure of the human body with high precision, thereby improving the practical application of their theoretical knowledge. He was briefed on the use of digital display technology and three-dimensional models that enable students to interact directly with instructional materials.

Faculty members also briefed H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan on the college's academic and research programmes, as well as practical training mechanisms that enhance students' skills in examination, diagnosis, and animal treatment in accordance with worldwide veterinary education standards.

The President of the University of Al Dhaid also toured the male and female student residence facilities, going over their various sections and listening to an explanation of the services available to resident students. These include free healthy meals designed to improve students' well-being, as well as academic and social support programmes that help them develop their personalities and feel more connected to others.

The male housing holds 27 students, while the female home houses 19. Both buildings provide various facilities and services that contribute to a comfortable and motivating environment, such as student rooms, lounges, a gymnasium, study halls, activity rooms, dining areas, and security and maintenance services, ensuring a comprehensive university experience that balances comfort and academic achievement.