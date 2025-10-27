Healthcare visionaries to headline inaugural Sharjah Next: Healthcare series on 29th October

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Global healthcare visionaries will take center stage at the inaugural Sharjah Next: Healthcare series, a flagship event dedicated to innovation in medicine, biotechnology, and sustainable health systems. The two-day forum will be held at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) on 29th–30th October 2025.

“With Sharjah Next: Healthcare, we are creating a global stage for dialogue, discovery, and collaboration,” said Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK. “Our aim is to connect international expertise with local opportunity — ensuring that innovation in Sharjah translates into lasting health and wellbeing for communities everywhere.”

“As we announce the participation of some of the most inspiring minds in global healthcare, we mark an important milestone for Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem,” added Dr. Asma Mahmoud Fikri, Director of Government and Corporate Partnerships at SPARK.

“It is an honour to welcome Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, Professor Humaid Obaid Al-Shamsi, and Dr. Vladimir Ivkovic — three extraordinary leaders whose pioneering work continues to redefine the frontiers of medicine and human resilience. Their presence at Sharjah Next: Healthcare embodies our vision of uniting science, compassion, and innovation to inspire a healthier future.”

Leading the keynote panel, titled “Breakthroughs in Healthcare R&D,” will be Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, the world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon celebrated for his transformative contributions to heart and lung transplantation, surgical innovation, and humanitarian medical programmes.

Joining him will be Professor Humaid Obaid Al-Shamsi, CEO of the Burjeel Cancer Institute, Visiting Professor at Harvard Medical School, and the UAE’s first Professor of Oncology, who leads the nation’s largest cancer network and established the UAE’s first pediatric bone marrow transplant programme.

Completing the lineup, Dr. Vladimir Ivkovic, Director of Laboratory for Neuroimaging and Integrative Physiology, Neural Systems Group, Department of Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital & Harvard Medical School, will explore the intersection of neuroscience, extreme environments, and human resilience. His groundbreaking research with NASA, ESA, and the International Space Station is advancing the understanding of brain function and adaptability in space missions.

The event will culminate with a Nature Masterclass on Clinical Research Methodology on October 30, conducted by Dr. Jeffrey Robens, Head of Community Engagement and Lead Trainer at SPRINGER NATURE Japan.

Sharjah Next: Healthcare is supported by a network of leading partners, including BEEAH, Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, Sharjah Health Authority, Emirates Health Services, and University Hospital Sharjah.

Throughout the two-day programme, global industry leaders, startups, and academic institutions will showcase cutting-edge technologies and research outcomes, highlighting breakthroughs in biotechnology, digital health, and patient-centric care. The platform will foster collaboration between academia, industry, and government — advancing Sharjah’s mission to become a regional hub for medical innovation and sustainable healthcare development.