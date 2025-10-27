Sharjah Chamber boosts economic cooperation with Belarus

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held discussions with a high-level diplomatic delegation from the Republic of Belarus to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between the two business communities.

The meeting, convened at SCCI’s headquarters, focused on deepening strategic ties by unlocking new opportunities for bilateral growth and partnership across various trade, investment, and tourism sectors to serve the mutual interests of both sides.

The meeting was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Igor Bely, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the UAE; and Aliaksei Zhaldybin, Consul General of Belarus in Dubai.

Also present were Halima Humaid Ali Al Owais, SCCI Board Member; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; and Dr Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI.

In his remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais stated that the meeting marked a significant move toward deepening bilateral economic cooperation. He noted that UAE-Belarus relations are grounded in a robust and shared strategic vision that has driven consistent growth in trade, with the UAE now a key regional partner for Belarus.

“The Sharjah Chamber is committed to transforming these robust relations into actionable business partnerships that open new horizons for fruitful cooperation serving the interests of both business communities. It stands fully ready to provide all forms of support and facilitation to Belarusian companies seeking to take advantage of Sharjah’s attractive investment climate,” he added.

Al Owais underscored the need to intensify joint efforts to strengthen trade and investment ties and foster effective partnerships between private sector entities in both countries, in line with the strong potential and emerging opportunities available in both markets.

Igor Bely expressed his gratitude to the Sharjah Chamber for the warm welcome, affirming Belarus’ strategic approach to strengthening cooperation with the United Arab Emirates on all levels.

During the meeting, the delegation accompanying the Belarusian ambassador outlined Belarus’ principal export products, ranging from machinery and industrial equipment to agricultural commodities such as meat and wheat, in addition to timber and furniture.

The delegation presented a detailed catalogue of Belarusian companies’ commercial offers, covering a wide spectrum of vital sectors including pharmaceuticals, heavy mechanical and electrical machinery, vehicles and trucks, varied chemicals and fertilisers, construction materials, textiles, synthetic fibres, leather goods, as well as a rich array of processed foods, dairy products, fresh and canned meats, and confectionery.

Both sides highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits to allow Sharjah and Belarusian entrepreneurs and investors to gain first-hand insights into the industrial, agricultural, and service capabilities of each market, particularly in key sectors including agriculture, furniture and wood manufacturing, food production, and chemicals.

The Belarusian delegation revealed plans to dispatch a combined trade and tourism delegation to Sharjah next year, aiming to strengthen bilateral business relations and establish new investment partnerships with their counterparts in the emirate.

The meeting also touched on the pivotal role of participation in international exhibitions hosted by both countries. Belarus’ Consul General pointed to the successful involvement of a Belarusian jewellery company in Sharjah’s Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, reflecting the emirate’s growing appeal as a commercial hub.

The two sides concluded by agreeing to advance cooperation mechanisms, promote information exchange, and align efforts with emerging economic trends to support stronger trade ties and facilitate participation in global exhibitions.