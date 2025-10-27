Sharjah Ruler approves 450 new jobs

SHARJAH, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approved 450 new jobs for Sharjah citizens, covering all university majors that meet the needs of all government agencies across the emirate.

Priority in hiring will be given to members of the Sharjah Job Seekers Training and Qualification Programme, with their appointments scheduled to begin in the coming months, beginning next year.

Since the beginning of the year, 2,100 university graduates from various disciplines have been hired.