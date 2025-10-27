Before UAE President, three ministers take their constitutional oaths to office

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Three ministers have taken their constitutional oaths to office before the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The Ministers who took their oaths, during a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, are: His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Her Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and His Excellency Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished the new Ministers success in carrying out their national responsibilities, serving the Nation and contributing to the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable development, strengthening prosperity and well-being, in line with the aspirations of the people of the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasised that the UAE continues to reap the results of its early and sustained investment in its human capital, as Emirati talent consistently demonstrates their ability to play a leading role in advancing the federal government work and delivering on the UAE’s national vision, strategies, and priorities in all sectors.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, along with a group of Sheikhs, ministers, and other senior state officials.

