Future Hospitality Summit - FHS World officially opens in Dubai

DUBAI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Future Hospitality Summit - FHS World is officially underway at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, taking place from 27th-29th October 2025.

Featuring over 200 high-level speakers and with more than 1,600 delegates in attendance, the summit celebrates its landmark 20th anniversary in the UAE. Under the theme ‘Where Vision Leads, Investment Follows’, the FHS World agenda presents three days of debate, industry insights and high-impact sessions, with key tracks such as Global Outlook, Investment & Real Estate, Lifestyle & Wellness, NextGen, Innovation & Technology, F&B Experience, Branded Residences Forum, Networking, and Signings & Announcements.

The first day of the event featured a keynote address on ‘The UAE’s Blueprint for Tourism, Innovation, and Economic Resilience’ by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism.

Other sessions on today’s programme included: ‘Then and Now: Two Decades of Hospitality Investment Evolution’ featuring Jonathan Worsley, Chairman & CEO, The Bench; Gerald Lawless, Ambassador, World Travel & Tourism Council; and Naser Mohamed Ali Naser Alnuwais, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Rotana, as well as an on stage conversation with Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General Elect, United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), moderated by Richard Dean, Broadcaster, Journalist, Public speaker on ‘Redefining Tourism Leadership for a New World.’

Today’s agenda also covered how to enter and succeed in hospitality investment in the Middle Est, automating operations for higher profit margins, meeting mixed-purpose demand, and hospitality master planning and operational strategy: a data-driven approach to value creation, amongst many others.