UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit launches $6bn investment mapping, projecting to generate 70,000 jobs

DUBAI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) convened a high-level ministerial roundtable meeting with more than 20 African nations in Dubai, resulting in a joint ministerial statement that sets out a new investment mapping to bolster collaboration and partnership in tourism, aviation, transport and logistics, infrastructure and digital transformation. The initiative positions tourism as a key driver of sustainable economic development in the UAE and across the African continent.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Held under the theme “Tourism at the Heart of Africa’s Growth Agenda,” the roundtable was attended by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, alongside tourism ministers and officials from more than 20 African nations. The ministers underscored their commitment to strengthening collaboration to facilitate investments and enhance air connectivity and infrastructure in Africa, and to innovate sustainable solutions and policies that bolster the resilience of the tourism economy in the face of global challenges.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said: “Today, the UAE and Africa stand at a pivotal moment in developing a resilient and sustainable tourism sector. This milestone is marked by the launch of a new investment mapping featuring diverse tourism projects in the fields of aviation, logistics services, infrastructure, and the digital sector, with an estimated total value of approximately $6 billion and the potential to generate 70,000 job opportunities in various countries of the African continent.

This step aims to create a qualitative shift in the level of tourism partnerships between the UAE and Africa. It will also pave the way for regional and global business communities to participate in UAE-Africa tourism investment projects, thus enhancing the position of tourism as a fundamental pillar of sustainable and comprehensive economic development.''

He emphasised the importance of tourism cooperation in the next phase to build new partnerships between the public and private sectors with the aim of exploring and developing innovative financing and investment tools in various tourism activities. He further noted that the UAE has emerged as a strategic hub for building such effective and impactful international tourism partnerships and serves as a successful model for sharing its tourism expertise and capabilities with Africa, supported by its robust experience and world-class infrastructure.

The meeting focused on advancing cooperation to transform tourism from a cultural activity into a strategic pillar within the economic policies of the participating countries. It showcased the UAE’s model of tourism development and its success in attracting high-quality global investment to the sector, thereby enhancing economic diversification and contributing to national GDP growth. The discussions also underscored the vital role of international development agencies, global financial institutions, and the private sector in expanding Africa’s tourism industry.

During the roundtable, ministers reviewed global and regional economic developments and their implications for the tourism sector. They emphasized that tourism, aviation, trade, technology, and enabling infrastructure are key drivers of sustainable and inclusive growth, job creation, and deeper regional integration.

The ministers shared a vision of sustainable, inclusive, and resilient tourism-led growth that benefits communities, empowers women and youth, supports micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, protects the environment, and safeguards cultural and natural heritage. They also recognized the catalytic role of private investment, sound policies, and effective public–private partnerships in delivering quality infrastructure, services, and skills.

The Joint Ministerial Statement set out five priority areas to bolster joint efforts between the UAE and Africa during the upcoming stage.

The first area, Tourism, focuses on developing quality tourism infrastructure and efficient connectivity, strengthening human capital, supporting local content and the circular economy, enhancing adaptation to climate change, and advancing digital transformation.

The second area, Investment and Infrastructure, underlines the importance of predictable regulatory frameworks, investment facilitation, and alignment with continental initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The ministers called for increased use of mechanisms that allow funds to be redirected toward community development, climate, and environmental initiatives.

The third pillar, Aviation and Connectivity, aims to expand air links, improve logistics services and facilitate mobility, recognizing connectivity as a vital enabler of regional integration and investment to unlock tourism potential, especially in underserved destinations.

The fourth pillar, Sustainability, highlights the need to address the growing impact of climate change on environmental systems and the vulnerability of coastal and forest habitats underpinning international tourist destinations in Africa. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to promoting green and climate-resilient projects, supporting investments in nature-based solutions, encouraging the use of renewable energy, and integrating sustainability considerations into tourism and related sectors.

Finally, under the fifth pillar, SME-financing and Innovation, the ministers emphasized the role of youth- and women-led enterprises, as well as digital startups and business incubators in fostering inclusive growth, innovation, and job creation, and committed to supporting their access to finance and markets. They recognized the importance of facilitating access to finance for the private sector, including through multilateral institutions, in order to make tourism a transformative driver of sustainable development.

The ministers reaffirmed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a cornerstone of regional integration and competitiveness. They welcomed collaboration with strategic partners, including the UAE, whose engagement can mobilize capital and connectivity in ways that reinforce the implementation of AfCFTA and regional value chains.

The ministers recognized the UAE as a reliable partner in advancing the sustainable development of African economies, particularly in the tourism sector. They noted the UAE’s successful experience in leveraging tourism to attract international investment, diversify its economy, and contribute to long-term sustainable growth.

They also agreed on the importance of sharing knowledge, best practices, and capacity-building to replicate similar outcomes across African destinations. The participants valued cooperation with development finance institutions and international organizations, including the African Development Bank, World Bank Group, International Monetary Fund, UN Tourism, World Trade Organisation, International Civil Aviation Organisation, and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa to provide finance, guarantees, technical assistance, and policy support.

The ministers welcomed the development of a concise investment mapping that identifies priority projects and enabling reforms in tourism and related sectors such as aviation, logistics, infrastructure and digital across participating countries. The projects submitted by participating countries under the investment mapping are estimated to require a total investment of approximately USD 6 billion and are projected to generate 70,000 direct and indirect jobs collectively.

Furthermore, the ministers invited development partners and institutional investors to engage with this pipeline and explore appropriate instruments including public-private partnerships (PPPs), blended finance, debt-for-nature swaps and guarantees, and agreed to maintain a light coordination mechanism to track progress and report to the next ministerial gathering.

The meeting concluded with the ministers expressing their appreciation for the efforts of the UAE government and the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in hosting the UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit and for their generous hospitality.

