UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Their Highnesses engaged in fraternal conversation and discussed a number of national issues, with an emphasis on the UAE’s drive to empower its people and advance its long-term development goals. They also prayed for the nation’s ongoing progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.