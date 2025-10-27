GCAA holds first meeting of National Committee for Aviation Pathology & Autopsy Protocol

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), represented by the Air Accident Investigation Sector, held at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi the first meeting of the National Advisory Committee for the Aviation Pathology and Autopsy Protocol, chaired by Captain Aysha Mohammed Al Hamili, Assistant Director General of the Air Accident Investigation Sector, with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Interior, the General Police Directorates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah, Al Reem Hospital, the Health Authority, and the GCAA.

The committee reviewed its formation decree and discussed the next steps for the protocol’s implementation. Members also addressed the review schedule of the protocol, training requirements for forensic doctors, and the mechanism for their local and international accreditation as specialists in aviation pathology and autopsy in civil aviation accidents, a first-of-its-kind global initiative.

Captain Aysha Al Hamli affirmed that the protocol represents “a pioneering national initiative that reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing air accident investigation standards and enhancing integration between forensic and aviation medicine to strengthen civil aviation safety both nationally and internationally.”

Additionally, the committee defined the scientific activities proposed for 2026 and the promotion mechanisms for the protocol at both national and international levels. This meeting reflects the GCAA’s ongoing efforts to enhance coordination among national entities in the fields of forensic and aviation medicine, and to strengthen the air accident investigation system in alignment with international best practices in aviation safety.

