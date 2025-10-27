Latifa bint Mohammed attends Asia Pacific Cities Summit, highlights role of cities as incubators of culture, creativity

DUBAI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) attended the opening day of the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum at Expo City Dubai, during which she toured key exhibitions and reviewed the latest global innovations in sustainable urban planning and resilient infrastructure.

Underscoring Dubai’s commitment to building cities that are smart, sustainable and culturally vibrant, Her Highness said: “Beyond serving as a platform for economic dialogue and urban planning, the global cities summit highlights cities as the world’s greatest incubators of culture and innovation – spaces where creativity flourishes, forward-thinking ideas emerge, cultures intersect, and humanity is enriched. Urban development reaches its fullest potential only when economic advancement is united with cultural and human development.”

On the sidelines of the Summit, Her Highness met with Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo, Japan, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and partnership between the cities of Dubai and Tokyo, and to explore opportunities for advancing relations in the fields of development, creativity, and knowledge exchange.

The meeting was attended by Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality. The Japanese delegation included Akira Sato, Director General of the Office of the Governor for Policy Planning, and Atsushi Kuwabara, Special Advisor to the Governor on International Affairs, along with other senior officials.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa explored several key showcases – including the Government of Dubai and the Digital Dubai stands – which highlighted the emirate’s latest initiatives to enhance quality of life and drive smart transformation. She also visited the Young Professionals’ Forum and the Brisbane City stand, where she was briefed on international strategies to address urban challenges.



