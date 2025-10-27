Dubai hosts UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit

DUBAI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism hosted the UAE-Africa Tourism Investment Summit 2025 today in Dubai.

The summit, held under the theme ‘Building Bridges for Sustainable Growth,’ witnessed extensive participation from over 350 leaders, ministers, senior government officials, decision-makers, investors, and entrepreneurs from the UAE and 53 African countries.

The summit, held as part of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS World 2025) and in collaboration with The Bench, was attended by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council; Márcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel, Minister of Tourism of Angola; Amadou Ba, Minister of Culture, Crafts, and Tourism of Senegal; Rodney Sikumba, Minister of Tourism and Arts of Zambia; Patricia de Lille, Minister of Tourism of South Africa; Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy of Nigeria; Siandou Fofana, Minister of Tourism and Leisure of Côte d’Ivoire; José Luís Sá Nogueira, Minister of Tourism and Transport of Cabo Verde; Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, UN Tourism Secretary-General elect for the term 2026–2029; Yomna Elbahar, Vice Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt; John Ololtuaa, Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife of Kenya; Jonathan Worsley, Chairman and CEO of The Bench; along with a number of senior investors and global chief executives in the tourism and hospitality sectors at regional and international levels.

In his opening speech at the summit, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said: “Guided by the wise vision of our leadership - a vision that not only anticipates the future but also actively shapes it and achieves its milestones - the UAE has positioned tourism as a bridge connecting peoples and cultures around the world. It has become a key driver for attracting investment and entrepreneurs, strengthening the growth and competitiveness of the national economy, and a source of pride through its pioneering achievements across all its verticals, led by national talents who have earned global trust to hold high-level positions.”

Bin Touq added: “The UAE is an exceptional model for tourism development, marked by qualitative leaps in its policies and tourism infrastructure, aligned with global best practices. These include the adoption of pioneering national initiatives and strategies, pumping investments into various tourism fields, building distinguished tourism projects across the country, in addition to opening new airports, expanding the airline network in cooperation with strategic partners worldwide, enhancing internal transport networks, and providing high-quality tourism services. This has all contributed to cementing the UAE's status as a leading destination in today’s global tourism landscape.”

Summit: A new launchpad for strengthening UAE-Africa economic and tourism partnership

He stated: “The UAE continues to play an active role as a developmental partner for the African continent through its consistent support for sustainable economic and tourism growth. In this context, hosting this summit under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reflects our steadfast commitment to expanding Emirati investments in Africa and building fruitful partnerships with counterparts in both the public and private sectors. The summit also marks a new milestone in strengthening economic and tourism cooperation between the UAE and the African continent.”

The minister highlighted that between 2019 and 2023, Emirati companies invested more than USD 110 billion in new projects across Africa, positioning the UAE among the world’s top four investors on the continent—after the United States, China, and the European Union—and as the leading global investor in terms of new project volume. These investments cover key sectors such as renewable energy, tourism destinations, logistics corridors, and digital infrastructure, reflecting the UAE’s belief that driving sustainable development in Africa is not only vital for the continent’s future, but also essential for global growth and long-term economic stability.

The Minister of Economy and Tourism continued: “Tourism is one of the key drivers of sustainable development and global economic growth. Beyond being a leisure activity, it plays a crucial role in creating employment, empowering small and medium-sized enterprises, and fostering economic and investment cooperation between countries. In Africa, the sector is still recovering from the pandemic. International data indicates that prior to the crisis, it supported over 22 million jobs and contributed around USD 180 billion to the continent’s GDP. Estimates further suggest that the travel and tourism industry could add approximately USD 168 billion to Africa’s economy and generate more than 18 million new jobs over the next decade, highlighting the significant potential of this sector to advance sustainable development.”

He said: “Africa is home to a wealth of rich and diverse tourism assets - from coastal resorts and pristine beaches to cultural, heritage, and historical landmarks. These unique features present vast opportunities for the UAE business community and serve as a vital gateway for investment and expansion across various tourism activities. We are committed to fully leveraging this platform to transform ideas into tangible and sustainable tourism projects and partnerships that will help shape the future of economic development across the African continent.”

He highlighted that air traffic between the UAE and the African continent has been witnessing remarkable growth, with a total of around 550 weekly flights operated by Emirati and African airlines. This robust air network plays a key role in connecting both regions, enhancing opportunities for cooperation and integration across transportation, tourism, and logistics sectors.

He further noted that tourism investments attracted by the UAE totaled AED 28.8 billion in 2023, increased to AED 32.2 billion in 2024, and are projected to reach AED 35.2 billion in 2025 — reflecting the nation’s forward-looking vision for comprehensive and sustainable tourism development.

The summit aims to shape a sustainable investment vision, connecting the UAE with the African continent and further advancing economic and investment relations between the two sides. It also seeks to reaffirm their shared commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and fostering new partnerships across the public and private sectors in all areas of mutual interest.

The summit focused on exploring key investment opportunities for Emirati companies in Africa’s tourism sector, including the development of tourism infrastructure, the construction of coastal resorts and hotels, and the creation of entertainment destinations and emerging tourism cities. Discussions also explored participation in green and sustainable tourism projects—particularly resorts powered by renewable energy—as well as potential Emirati investments in African regional airlines, urban transport networks, online booking platforms, and tourism-focused fintech solutions.

The summit also highlighted the diverse tourism investment opportunities available in the UAE market for participants from African nations. These include business tourism, cultural centers and events, luxury hotels and hospitality, as well as investments in eco-tourism and sustainable tourism, particularly within nature reserves. Other areas of focus encompass family entertainment projects, theme parks, wellness tourism, and heritage tourism.

Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General Elect, UN Tourism, said: “Africa is rich in diverse and exceptional tourism assets. Unlocking this potential requires bold visions and effective strategies to attract investment and financing for infrastructure development, improve destination connectivity, and empower the skills and capabilities of local human capital."

During the summit, Al Nowais outlined her ambitious vision to drive global tourism development in her upcoming role as UN Tourism Secretary-General, emphasising the need for innovative, actionable solutions that generate lasting impact, especially in Africa, where tourism can serve as a vital engine for economic, social, and cultural progress, and a catalyst for local community development across nations.

She added: “Today, we are witnessing a landmark global event hosted by the UAE, bringing together leaders, ministers, and officials from the UAE and African nations. This summit offers a powerful opportunity to foster partnerships across all tourism sectors, exchange expertise, and unlock new avenues for sustainable, integrated tourism investment between public and private sectors.”

The summit featured engaging, wide-ranging discussions on the future of the tourism sector in the UAE and Africa. It provided an integrated platform for exchanging insights on accelerating tourism transformation across the African continent, developing innovative partnership models between governments and the private sector, and boosting investments in infrastructure. The sessions also explored fostering innovation in hospitality and travel services, building sustainable tourism ecosystems, expanding cooperation opportunities, and reinforcing tourism’s role as a key driver of economic growth in Africa.

In 2024, the African continent welcomed around 74 million tourists — marking a 12 per cent increase compared to that of 2023. This figure accounts for approximately 5.3 per cent of the 1.4 billion international trips recorded globally. These statistics underscore the rapid expansion of Africa’s tourism sector and reaffirm its growing significance as an attractive destination for UAE investments.

