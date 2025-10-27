ADCB reports profit before tax of AED9.108 billion for first nine months of 2025

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB) today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period 2025 (Q3’25 and 9M’25).

Profit before tax increasesd for 17 consecutive quarter, driven by strong top-line growth momentum combined with significant 460 bps YoY improvement in cost to income ratio to 27.6% in Q3’25

According to an ADCB statement issued today, ADCB Group delivered strong progress in the third quarter of 2025, marking 17 consecutive quarters of profit-before-tax growth and clear delivery against its five-year strategy.

As a technology-driven organisation at the forefront of a new era in financial services, the Bank is executing transformation at pace, combining disciplined performance with structural changes that are reshaping how it operates, delivers service excellence and creates long-term value.

Nine-month profit before tax increased 18% year on year to reach AED9.108 billion, with a return on average equity (RoAE) post tax of 14.7% – on track for full-year 2025 RoAE guidance of c.15%. Third quarter profit before tax increased 18% year on year to AED 3.166 billion. A defining feature of this performance is the Bank’s ability to drive growth and productivity, while investing for the future. The cost to income ratio improved by 420 basis points year on year to 27.7% in 9M’25, reflecting sustained gains from digital-driven automation, process optimisation and operational efficiencies.

ADCB continued to deliver well diversified top-line growth, combining disciplined credit expansion with a broad product and service offering to drive higher fee income. Notably, non-interest income surged 34% year on year in the first nine months, while net interest income increased 12%, reflecting strong broad-based momentum across the core businesses.

Operating within a dynamic and resilient economy, the Bank is benefitting from strong fundamentals in the UAE, where sustained investment in infrastructure, renewable energy and advanced industries is stimulating private-sector expansion and robust consumer confidence. Over the last 12 months, net loans have increased AED 57 billion (17%) to cross the AED 400 billion mark, while customer deposits rose AED 76 billion (19%) to AED 482 billion, including an inflow of AED 47 billion of current and savings account (CASA) deposits, reflecting the strength of the ADCB franchise.

The Bank’s loan growth continues to be characterised by a disciplined approach to risk management.

ADCB’s strong franchise drives net loan growth of AED 57 bn (+17%) and deposits growth of AED 76 bn (+19%) YoY against backdrop of strong UAE economic fundamentals. Total assets of AED 744 bn increased 17% YoY and 14% YTD.

Net loans of AED 401 bn were up 17% YoY (AED 57 bn) and 14% YTD (AED 51 bn). Total customer deposits of AED482 bn increased 19% YoY (AED 76 bn) and 15% YTD (AED 61 bn). Current and savings account (CASA) deposits increased 27% YoY (AED 47 bn) and 16% YTD (AED 30 bn) to AED 216 bn at September-end, accounting for 45% of total customer deposits Capital adequacy and Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios were 16.00% and 12.70% respectively. Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 133.1%, while loan to deposit (LTD) ratio was 83.2%. The NPL ratio improved further to a new record low of 1.86% from 3.04% at December-end. Provision coverage ratio increased significantly to 187.3%, up from 110.0% at December-end, and, when including collateral, it was 289%.



