Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 2025 cohort of HCT – Dubai

DUBAI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, attended a graduation ceremony organised by the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) – Dubai Campuses for the institution’s Class of 2025.

His Highness honoured 62 outstanding students from amongst 602 graduates in the Class of 2025 who achieved Distinction or Distinction with Honors. Nurturing and empowering human capital for the future is a top national priority that has helped lay strong foundations for the UAE’s sustainable development journey, His Highness said.

Praising the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor highlighted how his belief in human potential and its ability to drive change continued to transform challenges into opportunities and achievements. He noted that investing in youth constitutes the cornerstone of the UAE’s future-building efforts while enriching its development and progress.

Expressing pride in the graduates, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor noted that the Higher Colleges of Technology, as a leading national institution, continues to support the UAE’s advancement by nurturing talented and innovative youth across vital disciplines, contributing effectively to the realisation of national aspirations and strengthening the UAE’s global standing as a model of excellence and leadership. His Highness joined the graduates for a commemorative group photo at the conclusion of the ceremony.

The ceremony, held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai under the theme ‘HCTians Go Beyond’, was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology; Dr. Faisal Alayyan, HCT President and CEO; Dr. Yahya Al Ansaari, Executive Director of HCT-Dubai Campuses; as well as senior officials, HCT faculty and administrative staff, and parents and families of the graduating students.

Expressing his profound appreciation for Sheikh Mansoor’s presence during the graduation event, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Chancellor of the Higher Colleges of Technology, voiced gratitude for His Highness’s continued support to the education sector and for encouraging young people to contribute to the nation’s development journey. Congratulating the top-performing students, His Excellency affirmed that their achievements reflect their exceptional talent, creative passion, and ability to excel and compete at the highest level.

Dr. Al Falasi added: “We are immensely proud to celebrate the graduation of a new cohort from the Higher Colleges of Technology, representing the fruition of our wise leadership’s vision and its steadfast investment in human capital as the foundation of comprehensive and sustainable development. Empowering our youth with future skills and applied knowledge is key to ensuring their competitiveness and their capacity to play an active role in shaping an innovation- and knowledge-driven economy.”

He further emphasised that the Higher Colleges of Technology continues to build on its reputation as a leading national academic institution aligned with the nation’s aspirations for a diversified and sustainable economy. He stated: “At the Higher Colleges of Technology, our mission is to ensure every graduate exemplifies the spirit of the ambitious Emirati youth, capable of transforming knowledge into achievement and ambition into reality. Today, we celebrate not only the graduation of academic talents, but also future leaders capable of leveraging creativity to drive progress across all sectors of national development.”

Concluding his address, Dr. Al Falasi affirmed that the HCT will continue to advance its academic and applied programmes while enhancing strategic partnerships with various sectors to ensure alignment with the evolving needs of the jobs market. He highlighted that the class theme, ‘HCTians Go Beyond,’ encapsulates the values of the UAE, a nation that knows no impossible and believes that the future is shaped by the determination of its people.

Dr. Faisal Alayyan, HCT President and CEO, delivered a speech on behalf of the HCT Board of Trustees, extending his deepest gratitude to the UAE’s leadership led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, for their unwavering support that has enabled the HCT to fulfill its mission of preparing highly qualified, future-ready graduates capable of driving innovation and advancing national progress.

Dr. Alayyan saluted the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, stating that it was this forward-looking and human-centered vision, grounded in faith in people and the belief that nothing is impossible, that has made Dubai one of the world’s most beautiful and advanced cities, a city of dreams for the youth, a destination for entrepreneurs, and a nurturing hub for talent and innovation. He urged the fresh graduates to draw inspiration from the vision and values of the UAE’s leaders, to believe in themselves, trust their abilities, and embrace challenges with passion as they work to build a brighter future for their nation.

Highlighting HCT’s strategic vision, he emphasised the institution’s aspiration to lead in applied sciences and to serve as a distinguished model of Emirati excellence through active partnerships with the wider employment market. He underscored HCT’s continuous efforts to enhance academic excellence and graduate employability, while building a dynamic, future-ready educational ecosystem that anticipates and adapts to emerging workforce trends.

Dr. Alayyan proceeded to officially announce the graduation of 602 students from HCT-Dubai campuses in the disciplines of Engineering, Health Sciences, Business, Computer Information Science, Applied Media, and Education, stating that all the students had successfully completed their studies and earned their academic degrees with merit and distinction.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, graduate Saeed Abdullah Al Saadi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the UAE’s leadership for its unwavering commitment to empowering youth through education and new opportunities. He also conveyed deep appreciation to HCT and its faculty for their dedication and guidance, and to parents and families for their enduring encouragement and support throughout their academic journey.

