International Forum for Tent Pegging Judges & Coaches concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation concluded today, at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the International Forum for Tent Pegging Judges and Coaches, held under the supervision of the International Tent Pegging Federation.

The two-day international event, held on October 26 and 27, brought together around 45 participants — both men and women — representing nine countries: the UAE, Oman, Egypt, Qatar, Sudan, Yemen, Kuwait, India, and Pakistan.

Lecturers Raafat Abdulrahman Balla, a member of the International Federation and Chairman of the Competitions Committee, and Muftah Al-Harasi, a member of the Legal Committee of the International Federation, supervised the training courses and examinations for the participants.

Kuwait recorded the largest delegation with 16 participants, reflecting its efforts to develop the sport, empower human talent, and keep pace with global advancements in the field.

The forum concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, attended by Abdullah Al Naqbi, Director of Support Services at the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation; Khalid Al Quraini, Head of Administrative Affairs at the International Federation; and Rashid Al Mazrouei, Head of Tent Pegging at the UAE Federation.

Abdullah Al Naqbi stated that hosting the international forum strengthens cooperation with the International Federation and contributes to advancing the sport, enabling participants to stay updated on the latest laws and international training standards. He also praised the International Federation’s ongoing efforts to develop the discipline, organise educational programs for coaches and judges, and host global events.