Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority wins two Gulf awards in AI & Institutional Competency Development

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has received two prestigious awards at the GCC HR & Youth Empowerment Summit and Awards 2025 (GCC HR Awards), marking another achievement that adds to its record of continuous success and reaffirms its leading position in smart transformation and human capital development.

The Authority won the “Government Sector Leading Organization of the Year in Change through Artificial Intelligence” award, in recognition of its efforts to leverage AI technologies to enhance emergency response efficiency and operational readiness. It also received the “Best Learning and Development Program in the Government Sector” award for its pioneering project, The Systematic Training Program, which contributed to establishing a sustainable institutional learning ecosystem and promoting a culture of continuous development among its personnel.

The Authority emphasised that this recognition reflects the support of the UAE’s wise leadership and its commitment to empowering national talent and equipping them with the latest knowledge and technologies — thereby strengthening the competitiveness of the Civil Defence system both regionally and globally.

It added that this achievement demonstrates the maturity of its digital transformation journey and the adoption of innovative practices in human resources management, reinforcing its position among leading government entities in the region. The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing further institutional excellence and shaping a more advanced future in safety and civil protection.