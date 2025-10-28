Global Halal Brazil Business Forum targets halal trade growth with Islamic countries

SÃO PAULO, 28th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Global Halal Brazil Business Forum (GHB), the largest event on halal opportunities in the Americas, opened on Monday in São Paulo with a focus on expanding Brazil’s trade with Islamic countries and integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into halal practices, according to the Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA).

Now in its third edition, the biennial forum is jointly organised by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and FAMBRAS Halal Certifier.

During the opening session, Mohamad Orra Mourad, ABCC’s Vice President for International Relations and Secretary-General, said that Brazil is the world’s largest halal protein exporter, with sales of US$6 billion to the 57 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2024. Total food and beverage exports to these countries reached US$28 billion during the same period.

Despite this significant trade volume, Mourad said there remains considerable potential for growth. “We must work to diversify the export portfolio, which, although robust, still largely focuses on basic products like meat and agricultural commodities,” he stated.

Mourad noted that the Muslim population is predominantly young and growing faster than the global average, offering vast business opportunities with OIC nations. He also underscored the importance of strengthening institutional collaboration to create a more favourable environment for business between Brazilian and OIC entrepreneurs.

FAMBRAS Halal President Mohamed Hussein El Zoghbi said that the 2025 forum’s theme, “Halal Green”, highlights the link between sustainability and the shared ethical principles underpinning both ESG and halal. ESG principles reflect a company’s responsibility toward the environment, employees, society, and corporate governance, while halal emphasises purity, hygiene, and animal welfare.

“Quality and price are no longer enough—the world demands ethics and purpose towards people and the planet,” said El Zoghbi.

Alisson Navarro, Vice President of Beef at MBRF — a Brazilian company formed by the merger of Marfrig, a major beef producer, and BRF, one of the world’s largest poultry processors — highlighted the group’s long-standing relationship with Arab markets, with brands like Sadia being market leaders in the Gulf for over 50 years in a partnership built over decades. “It is a relationship that values not only the products but also the principles,” he added.

Palestine’s Ambassador and Dean of the Arab Ambassadors Council in Brasília Ibrahim Alzeben said that the participation of Arab diplomats in the forum demonstrates the trust Arab countries place in Brazil as a partner for halal products, but emphasised that the ties between the two sides go beyond trade.

“Brazil is globally recognised for the excellence of its halal products, which reinforces its image as a reliable and competitive partner. But there is still much room to expand this cooperation, by integrating more sectors, promoting investments, and strengthening the cultural and human ties that unite our peoples,” Alzeben said.